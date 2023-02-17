Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: 21 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Be Lit on Ghats of Shipra River in Ujjain (See Pics).

The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.

"Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

Also Read | COVID-19: India Reports 157 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Rise to 1,862.

He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway.

Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)