Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The driver of a sand-laden truck suffered minor injuries after the vehicle rammed into another goods carrier in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The accident took place around 4.45 am near the toll booth on the Mumbra bypass road and blocked traffic on the stretch for about an hour, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The official said the truck was carrying 28 tons of sand and was on its way from Gujarat to Karjat in Raigad district. The driver, Riyaz Ahmed (48), lost control of the wheel and the truck hit another vehicle on a slope, he said.

Ahmed got trapped inside the truck's cabin and was rescued by the fire brigade and other civic workers. He sustained minor injuries to his leg and head, the official said.

