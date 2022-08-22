Firozabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Two cousins lost their lives on Monday afternoon, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Firozabad-Agra highway, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, Circle Officer of Tundla police station area Harimohan Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra (30) and his cousin Nishant (22), who were hit by the speeding truck, the CO said.

The truck driver has fled from the spot, police said and added the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

