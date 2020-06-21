Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): An app being used by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for monitoring social distancing has become a hit and the visuals of how the app monitors social distancing is widely shared on social media.

TTD vigilance officer Manohar told ANI over phone that the vigilance wing of TTD has been using the "Social Distancing Monitoring App" since the temple was opened for Darsanams to the devotees. This app recognises whether the distance of 6 feet is being maintained or not.

The vigilance officer said that they got the app developed after COVID-19 lockdown. The app is useful in monitoring and alerting the devotees to maintain social distance, he said.

Manohar further said that thermal scanners are also being used to identify body temperatures of devotees. Those with temperatures more than normal are separated, he added. (ANI)

