New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Train Ticket Examiners' union on Thursday expressed safety concerns after a staff member was allegedly thrashed by a head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police when asked to show a ticket at Lalitpur station in Jhansi Division.

“The incident took place on June 30 when the head constable Sandeep Kumar was travelling in the Hirakund Superfast Express with his family without any ticket. The TTE asked him to show their tickets following which Kumar thrashed the TTE and forced him to deboard the train at Lalitpur," Sanjay Singh, the National President of the Indian Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organisation, said.

"At Lalitpur station, Sandeep, who had already called his other colleagues, asked them too to thrash the TTE," he added.

"The unfortunate incident raises a serious safety concern for ticket examiners. We expect GRP and RPF personnel to provide protection to TTEs in case any passenger tries to misbehave with them. On the contrary, the head constable became a safety threat for us. I demand stringent action against the head constable,” Singh said.

He also demanded body cameras to be immediately issued to all train ticket examiners.

“The Railway Ministry had earlier announced that body cameras would be given to TTEs and a pilot project was also conducted. However, the facility is yet to be provided," Singh said.

A day after the incident, Nandeesh Shukla, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division set up a three-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a report within seven days.

Shukla also wrote a letter to Additional Director General of Police (GRP), Lucknow for strict action.

“I would like to bring to your attention a highly unfortunate and condemnable incident that occurred on 30.06.2025 on Train no 20808. At Lalitpur station, TTE Shri Dinesh Kumar, Dy CTI(Chief Ticket Inspector)/Katni, who was discharging his official duties, was assaulted by a GRP Lalitpur Staff Shri Sandeep Kumar, Head Constable, who was travelling with his family without a valid ticket,” Shukla wrote in his July 1 letter.

He added that during the altercation, Kumar was "forcibly deboarded from the train, leaving it unattended and unmanned until it reached Katni Murwara Station".

"CCTV footage of Lalitpur station may be checked. This is a serious breach of conduct and compromises both the safety and functioning of train operations," he said.

Shukla has demanded strict disciplinary action against the staff and necessary instructions to GRP personnel not to enter trains without a valid ticket, especially when travelling with family in a non-duty capacity.

“Such actions tarnish the image of disciplined services and create unnecessary friction between departments. Prompt action and attention in this matter will help in maintaining smooth coordination and respect between GRP and Railway Personnel,” Shukla wrote.

