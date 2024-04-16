Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): As the election fervour intensifies in Karnataka, Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency in close proximity to Bangalore is witnessing a showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress.

The contest has pitted the BJP's seasoned politician and former minister, V Somanna, against Congress' nominee, former judge Muddahanume Gowda, who was a one-time member of parliament.

A point of contention in this electoral clash revolves around the issue of local representation versus outsider influence. While Somanna hails from Bangalore, Gowda prides himself on being a local candidate, emphasising his accessibility and connection to the people of Tumkur."I'm local here and I'm easily available for my Tumkur people, unlike my opponent, who hails from Bangalore," asserted Gowda in an interview with ANI, highlighting the advantage of his grassroots presence in the constituency.

In response, the BJP candidate, Somanna, didn't hesitate to fire back, taking a jab at the leadership of the Congress party. "Who is the leader of Congress? Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Where are they from?" he retorted, insinuating that the Congress' leadership itself is disconnected from the grassroots.

The rhetoric reflects not only the intense competition for the Tumkur seat but also the broader ideological clash between the two political giants, each vying for supremacy in Karnataka's political landscape.

As the election date draws nearer, the stakes continue to rise, with both parties sparing no effort to sway the electorate in their favour. The battle lines are drawn, and Tumkur finds itself at the centre of a political storm, awaiting the verdict of its constituents come polling day.

Demographic Dynamics Understanding the Voter Landscape of Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency

As the political battleground heats up in Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, a closer examination of its demographic composition sheds light on the intricate tapestry of voter preferences and community affiliations.

With a total of over 16 lakh eligible voters, the constituency boasts a diverse array of communities, each wielding its own influence in the electoral arena.

According to recent data, the Vokkaliga community constitutes the largest bloc of voters, comprising 15 per cent of the electorate. Following closely behind are the Lingayats, who represent 14.4 per cent of voters, followed by the Muslim community at 9.5 per cent.The Scheduled Caste (SC) voters are split into two significant segments, with SC Left comprising 9.4 per cent of the electorate and SC right making up 4.1 per cent.Other notable communities include the Scheduled Tribes (ST) at 7 per cent, Kurubas at 6 per cent, Gollas at 5.8 per cent, and Thiglas at 5.1 per cent.

This intricate mosaic of voter demographics underscores the significance of community-based politics in Tumkur, where candidates must navigate a complex web of affiliations and allegiances to secure electoral success.

As political parties strategize and campaign intensifies, understanding the nuances of these demographic dynamics will be crucial in shaping the electoral outcome and determining the future trajectory of Tumkur's political landscape.

Tumkur constituency is slated for voting in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

