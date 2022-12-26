Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The sister of actor Sheezan Khan, the boyfriend of television actor Tunisha Sharma and the main accused in her suicide case, reached Waliv police station on Monday.

She was called by police in connection with the investigation into the television actor's death.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound Over 1% on Gains in Banking, IT Shares, Snap Four-Day Losing Streak.

Falak Naaz Khan was accompanied by two other women as she arrived at the Waliv police station.

Earlier on Monday, Sheezan reportedly told police he was "so disturbed by the fallout of the gory murder of (Mumbai girl) Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner that he decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare in India: Mock Drills in UP Hospitals To Test Preparedness for Coronavirus Outbreak Likely on December 27.

On his first day in police custody, Sheezan also told Waliv police he wanted to call off the relationship with the television actor as she belonged to a different community and was significantly younger than himself.

According to sources, Sheezan, during interrogation, further revealed that Tunisha had earlier attempted suicide after they broke up.

"Tunisha tried to commit suicide earlier but I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," a police source quoted Sheezan as saying.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before she was found dead inside a toilet on the set of her television show on December 24.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with the alleged suicide case.

Waliv police had produced Khan in the court after his arrest for abetment. The case was registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)