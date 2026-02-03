Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Adivi Sesh has wrapped up the final shooting schedule of his upcoming film 'Dacoit'.

With the completion of the last leg of filming, 'Dacoit' has now entered its final phase of production. Adivi Sesh has been involved in every stage of the project, from writing the script to bringing the character to life on screen.

Sharing his thoughts on completing the shoot, Sesh said that wrapping the final schedule felt both surreal and emotional.

"Wrapping the final schedule of 'Dacoit' feels both surreal and deeply emotional for me. This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally. From writing the first draft to now standing at the edge of completion, every phase has demanded complete honesty and commitment. We just wrapped up the last schedule, and there's a quiet sense of fulfilment that comes with knowing we've given this story everything we had," Adivi said in a statement.

Adivi described 'Dacoit' as an intense journey that demanded complete physical, creative and mental commitment, adding that there was a deep sense of fulfilment in knowing the team gave the story everything they had.

He added, "'Dacoit' is not just another film for me; it's a story that has stayed with me through the nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. As we head toward an its release in March, I feel incredibly grateful to be sharing this moment with the entire team who believed in the vision from day one. There's a certain responsibility that comes with releasing a film during a festive period - audiences come in with heightened expectations and that pushes us to be even more honest with our work."

The ace star added that post-production will now focus on shaping the film's final rhythm and tone, expressing hope that audiences experience the same intensity and passion that went into making 'Dacoit'.

"The excitement around 'Dacoit' is something we've all felt on set, and it motivates us to raise our bar every single day. This final schedule is about tying emotional and narrative threads together, making sure the story lands exactly the way it's meant to. Once we wrap, the focus will shift to post-production, where the film will find its final rhythm and tone. I genuinely hope audiences feel the same intensity, vulnerability, and passion that went into making this film," shared Sesh.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role. It also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. (ANI)

