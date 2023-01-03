Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Vasai Sessions Court on Tuesday, allowed Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, to maintain his hairstyle and beard, as was requested by his lawyer.

The two applications filed by Sheezan's lawyer sought permission for Sheezan to maintain his physical appearance (hairstyle and beard) as it is and sought him to be kept under special protection and counselling, citing his "depressed" condition.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cloud Will Be Foundational to Scaling India’s Digital Journey & #Microsoft is … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Sheezan Khan is reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha to Provide 5 Kg Rice Free of Cost for One Year Under State Food Security Scheme.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)