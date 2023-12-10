New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's father MK Vishwanathan who fought a 15-year-long battle for justice for his daughter died in a hospital here, weeks after her daughter's killers were convicted.

Viswanathan, 82, was admitted in a Delhi hospital after a heart attack, two days before the hearing on the quantum of punishment to the four men who killed his daughter in 2008.

He died in the early hours on Saturday and has been cremated, police said.

Soumya was shot dead on the Nelson Mandela Marg when she was returning home from work in her car in the wee hours on September 30, 2008.

A police officer said that Vishwanathan through a video link heard Saket court announce life terms to Baljeet Malik, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, and Ajay Kumar on November 25. He was in the Intensive Care Unit then.

Vishwanathan's wife Madhavi along with his other daughter and son-in-law were present in the court when the judge announced the punishment for the killers.

Soumya's killers were convicted by the court on October 18.

MK Vishwanathan, a private firm employee, and his wife, a retired Delhi University lecturer, surmounted a difficult court battle for the justice of their daughter.

On October 18, while reacting to the verdict, Vishwanathan had told PTI that though his daughter would not return, he was happy that justice had been delivered.

