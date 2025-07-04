Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Actor turned politician Vijay headed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) State Executive Committee Meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Friday. The meeting was crucial ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where several resolutions were passed.

The TVK state executive committee said that Union Home Amit Shah's recent comments on the English language have "malicious" intentions and a "direct" assault on Tamil Nadu's two-language policy.

The Tamil Vettri Kazhagham mentioned that the party will never accept the imposition of Hindi and the Sanskrit language on Tamil Nadu. The party also condemned the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct electoral revision and stated that the main purpose of it is to reduce minority votes in the state.

The Committee noted that the electoral revision is being conducted to increase the pro-BJP votes, which is against democracy.

Meanwhile, several other decisions related to TVK head Vijay's outreach program were taken ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

On July 3, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor turned politician Vijay met family members of Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died during police interrogation in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu earlier in the month.

Vijay demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, while holding Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the state's home minister, responsible for it.

"In the Tiruppuvanam Ajithkumar custodial death case, a special investigation team must be formed under the direct supervision of the High Court to conduct an inquiry and deliver a swift judgment!" the TVK chief wrote in a post on X.

He claimed that the police department, under the "direct supervision of MK Stalin", acts in a "cruel, utterly inhumane and unjust manner towards ordinary citizens."

Vijay also alleged that the state government initially shielded the accused and only took action after the High Court intervened.

"This incident starkly highlights the extent to which the Tamil Nadu Police Department, operating under the direct supervision of the Home Minister, Mr. M.K. Stalin, acts in a cruel, utterly inhumane, and unjust manner toward ordinary citizens, functioning as an unethical institution. It is widely known that the Tamil Nadu government initially tried to protect the culprits," Vijay's post read. (ANI)

