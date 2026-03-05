Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday said that several parties have benefited from TVK, particularly Congress.

While speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan said that Congress has specifically benefited from TVK's political presence, stating that the latter created "additional opportunities and seats."

Dismissing the reports that the Congress held alliance talks with TVK but later confirmed its alliance with the DMK, Sengottaiyan said, "Because of the emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, many parties have benefited. This should be seen from that perspective."

"The party's political presence has benefited several parties, particularly the Congress, by creating additional opportunities and seats," he added.

He further stated that the party's election manifesto is being prepared under the leadership of Vijay and will be released soon.

"Our party leader Vijay is closely supervising the preparation of the election manifesto. It will be thoroughly reviewed and released soon."

Sengottaiyan recently transitioned from the AIADMK to become the Chief Coordinator of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as the political atmosphere is charged ahead of the 2026 Assembly Election.

Meanwhile, the DMK and the Congress Party agreed that Congress will contest 28 Assembly constituencies and will be allocated one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, TVK chief Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as "Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu" and asserting that even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that "Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu," adding that all divisions will be set aside and the TVK team will emerge victorious.

"Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of the Tamil Nadu team versus the Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win," Vijay said.

Outlining his party's priorities, Vijay said that a TVK government would not just announce schemes but ensure all projects are completed within five years. He also expressed his personal wish to be born into a farming family in the next birth and criticised the state government for inaction on fishermen's issues, calling for genuine pressure on the Union Government to protect fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy. He assured that under a TVK government, fishermen's safety would be fully ensured.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. (ANI)

