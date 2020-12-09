Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Two persons, facing charges of duping dozens of unemployed youths on the pretext of securing jobs for them abroad, were arrested here after a long hunt of seven years, a Jammu Crime Branch official said on Wednesday.

Kailashpati and his brother Mukesh, both residents of Maslaie Dhandal village of Kishtwar, were nabbed in a meticulously planned operation by a special team which had developed specific inputs regarding their whereabouts, said the Crime Branch spokesperson.

He said a case was registered in the Jammu Crime Branch against the duo in 2013 for allegedly luring unemployed youths from remote hilly villages on the pretext of arranging jobs for them abroad and then duping them of Rs 21.50 lakh.

“The investigation of the case was closed as proved after allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy were established against the two notorious criminals and other co-accused during the probe conducted by the Jammu Crime Branch,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, a charge-sheet was filed against the duo in a Jammu court but as the accused persons were at large and evading their arrests, the court had declared them as absconders Under Section 512 CrPC.

“The accused were constantly evading arrest by frequently changing locations both inside and out of the Union Territory of J&K, ever since the FIR was lodged against them,” the spokesperson said.

He said the accused are being produced before the court for judicial custody.

