New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A court here on Friday sent to one-day police custody two accused arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman and burying her body in a graveyard in Nangloi.

Two other accused in the case were remanded in 14 days' judicial custody.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: SDMA Issues Avalanche Warning for 10 Districts Including Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar noted that the investigating officer (IO) had moved two applications, one for the police custody of Mubeen and Mursalim, and the other seeking 14 days' judicial custody of Naveen and Sayeed Khan.

The judge also noted the IO's submissions that custodial interrogation of the two accused was required to recover the earrings and nose pin of the victim besides the knife and toy pistol used in the crime.

Also Read | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says ‘India Endeavours to Imbibe Requirements of Global South in Its G20 Health Priorities’.

“I have heard the arguments…In my opinion grant of police custody of the accused persons is expedient. Hence the application is allowed and police custody is granted for a day,” the Metropolitan Magistrate said.

The judge directed the two accused to be produced before the court on Saturday after conducting their medical examination.

The court also noted the IO's submission that judicial custody of accused Naveen and Sayeed Khan was necessary for further investigation and to ensure their appearance before the court.

“Considering the submissions and for further investigation, the accused persons are remanded to judicial custody and be produced before the court on January 27,” the court said.

According to the police, Mubeen, Mursalim and Naveen killed Meena on the afternoon of January 2 in outer Delhi's Mangeram Park.

At night, the trio took her body to Nangloi graveyard and buried it there with the connivance of the cemetery caretaker, Sayeed Khan, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)