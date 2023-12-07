New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two arms smugglers and seized 10 semi-automatic pistols from them, officials said on Thursday.

According to the information from Delhi Police, the two arms smugglers were arrested on MB Road, Badarpur in the national capital.

This is not the first instance in the past few months that Delhi Police have cracked down on a firearms racket.

Earlier this October, a team from the Special Cell busted an interstate firearms syndicate and arrested two women arms traffickers.

The arrested women traffickers were identified as Chanchal and Vikansha, both residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police said, adding that 10 pistols were seized from them.

"The seized pistols were procured from a firearms manufacturer in Khargone, MP and these pistols were to be supplied to the gangsters and criminals in Delhi/NCR," Delhi Police said.

There was information from Special Cell Southern Range (SR) that gangsters and hardcore criminals in Delhi/NCR have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers. This information was followed up on and efforts were made to identify these arms traffickers.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell, said that at about 9:40 pm, Chanchal and Vikansha were spotted carrying bags in their hands near the intersection of MB Road and Surajkund Road.

"They were surrounded and overpowered by the female members of the police team. While conducting a search, 10 good-quality pistols--5 pistols of .32 bore and 5 single-shot pistols of .315 bore--were recovered from their possession. A case under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at the PS Special Cell in this regard," Special CP Dhaliwal said.

Both the arrested accused disclosed further that they were to be paid Rs 10,000 for the safe delivery of recovered pistols after taking the consignment of the same from the supplier in MP and handing over the same to receivers in Delhi/NCR.

Both have disclosed that they have been indulging in the supply of firearms in Delhi and UP from MP for the last two years and have supplied more than 200 pistols in the national capital. (ANI)

