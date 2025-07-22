Ballia (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

SHO of Narhi police, Nadeem Ahmed Faridi, stated that the police rescued the girl from a location within the station's jurisdiction on the day of the incident last month.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: Final-Year Architecture Student Ends Life in Nelamangala, Records Video Blaming Peers for Ragging.

The girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered against unknown persons under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS on June 20.

According to the girl's statement, neighbours Raja Khan (21) and Hrithik Khan (21) kidnapped her and raped her.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the two were arrested from Bairiya Tiraha and sent to jail.

Sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 70 (2) (gang rape of a woman under 18 years of age) of the BNS and POCSO Act were added to the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)