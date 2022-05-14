Diphu, May 14 (PTI) Two persons, including a school teacher, have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and shooting videos of the incident to blackmail her in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

The duo had allegedly lured many women by promising to provide them with loans and then raped them.

A married woman from Dokmoka area was also lured in the same manner and taken to Khetri in Kamrup Metropolitan district where she was raped and a video was made of the incident in February this year.

The woman on her return approached the rights group Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF) alleging that the school teacher was blackmailing her that he would make the video public.

The KAWJF filed a case at the Diphu police station recently and the police subsequently arrested the duo.

