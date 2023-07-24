New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs through job-seeking portals, police said on Monday.

The accused procured data of applicants from online job portals, posed as HR managers from renowned companies looking to hire applicants and approach them with the intention of duping them, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mangolpuri resident Ritish Kumar, and Nangloi Extension resident Ajay Bhagel, they said.

Lodging a complaint with the police, a woman alleged that she came in contact with the accused person regarding a data entry job with the option of working from home. The accused contacted her while she was looking for work on online job portals, a senior police officer said.

The accused asked the complainant to send money on the pretext of registration charge, documentation charge, GST, security fees and refundable charges. She transferred a total of Rs 45,230, the officer said.

She was asked for more money on various pretexts with no real job offer, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused persons had been operating from the Mangolpuri and the money was withdrawn from nearby ATMs, police said.

Later, police zeroed in on the location of the accused persons. Raids were conducted under the supervision of SHO Cyber North Pawan Tomar that led to the arrest of Kumar and Bhagel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Bhagel used to work as a food delivery boy but the Covid lockdown made them debt-ridden. After the lockdown was removed, he came across other members of the gang who were duping people on the pretext of offering online jobs and joined them, police said.

Being less educated and not gainfully employed, he started arranging bank accounts for transactions, they said.

Police said these accounts linked to fake addresses were then transported to other members of the group Ritish and Sourabh.

The gang approached victims as HR managers of the company and had been operating from a rented flat at Mangolpuri, they said.

Efforts are being made to arrest co-accused Sourabh and other associates, they added.

