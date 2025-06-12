Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly providing their bank accounts to cyberfraudsters who were involved in a online task scam, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint on June 1 that Rs 1 lakh was taken from him by luring him in a task scam that was being run through an online application.

Investigation led Gurugram cyber police to arrest J Shivram, a native of Chennai, and Anil Kumar Joseph, a resident of Ernakulam in Kerala on Thursday.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that an amount of Rs 1 lakh defrauded in the case was transferred to the bank account of J Shivram who had opened over five current bank accounts in the name of a firm. He sold these bank accounts to Anil Kumar Joseph for Rs 25 lakh," ACP (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

Joseph then sold the same bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for Rs 27 lakh. We are questioning the duo," he said.

