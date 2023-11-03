Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal police apprehended two persons along with 138.291 Kgs of Cannabis in Siliguri's Matigara on Thursday, said police.

According to the police, on secret information, a search operation was launched and the duo were apprehended. When searched 138.291 Kgs of Cannabis (Ganja) in 22 packets which were kept inside the hidden chambers of a white-coloured pickup van was recovered. They were on their way carrying the contraband to Bihar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradip Sarkar alias Joy Sarkar (20) a resident of Cooch Behar and Sudip Das (19) a resident of Pundibari area of Coochbehar.

During interrogation, it was revealed that "they had received those contraband from Cooch Behar and were carrying them to Bihar for their clandestine disposal," as per the official statement.

Following the recovery, a case has been started over the complaint of STF at Matigara police station and Investigation has started to find the racket, said police. (ANI)

