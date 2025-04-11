Ballari (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two minor boys drowned in a farm pond in the Sidiginamola village of Karnataka's Ballari district on Thursday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (11) and Sivashankar (12). According to police, the incident took place after the children went swimming after playing cricket.

A first information report has been registered in connection with the incident at the Paramadevanahalli (PD village) police station.

More details are awaited (ANI)

