Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Two brothers were electrocuted to death while they were unloading wheat straw from a truck in Chandmari shanties of Vijay Nagar police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when a wheat husk hand lifter touched the high-tension electricity line passing over the truck, Vijay Nagar police station SHO Devendra Bisht said.

The truck was ferrying the wheat straw bales from Moradabad to Ghaziabad.

Iftekhar came in contact with the electricity line above the truck and died on the spot. His brother Nizam, the driver of the truck, rushed to save him and also got electrocuted when he touched the vehicle.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the SHO said.

