Jabalpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have arrested two brothers from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a security guard during the robbery of a cash box containing Rs 33 lakh from a van while it was being loaded into an ATM, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | RPSC RAS Mains 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Examination Postponed.

The incident had taken place on February 11 at an ATM kiosk of Bank of Maharashtra in Tilhari locality of Jabalpur. Guard Raj Bahadur Patel (45) was killed and two personnel of the security agency were injured after being shot by the accused, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Social Media Monitoring Cell To Keep Tabs on Hate Posts in Coastal Region.

The two accused siblings, identified as Manoj Kumar Pal (28) and Sunil Kumar Pal (26), were arrested from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and cash worth Rs 32.98 lakh was recovered from them, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jabalpur zone, Umesh Joga said in a press conference.

A motorcycle, one pistol and the cash box were also seized from the accused, he said.

The cash box they had looted contained Rs 33 lakh, of which they spent Rs 2,000 on their way to Varanasi, he said.

The CCTV footage of all the routes in the city was examined and it was found that the accused had come back to their residence in Cantonment area after the incident and left for Varanasi on a motorcycle the next day, he said.

The accused had bought the pistol in Varanasi and came to Jabalpur in December last year. Thereafter, they kept a watch on the movements of the cash vans of security agencies and carried out a recce of various places, the ADG said.

During their interrogation, the accused said that they did not have money to pay the fees to engage a lawyer to fight their land property case pending in a court in Varanasi, which was why they committed the crime, he said.

The accused were booked and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act for murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)