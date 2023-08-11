Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) Two brothers from Punjab's Jalandhar were brutally murdered in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh allegedly over a monetary dispute, police said on Friday.

They said the incident took place at Nalagarh on Thursday evening. The victims were identified as Varun, who used to work as an electrician in the district, and Kunal.

A maternal uncle of the deceased, Lokesh, told police that one Gaurav Gill of Punjab's Nakodar had asked his nephews to meet him over a monetary dispute.

When the two brothers refused to go to Nakodar to meet Gill, they were asked to come to a spot on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road where three people on a motorcycle attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, a police official said.

The victims were found lying on the road and police rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

Police checked CCTV footage from the area and put up check posts to nab the assailants, Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Mohit Chawla said, adding a case of murder has been registered.

