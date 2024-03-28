Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Two candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the Jammu parliamentary constituency, which goes to the polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

The notification for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat was issued on Thursday, an election official said.

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 88 segments across the country going to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

"On the first day of nomination for the Jammu constituency, two candidates today filed their nomination papers," an official spokesman said.

The two candidates, Jagdish Raj and Charanjeet Chargotra (covering candidate), both from the BSP, filed their nomination papers in the office of the returning officer.

The last date to file nominations is April 4, while the papers will be scrutinised on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8, the official said.

