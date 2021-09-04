Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A Special Operations Group (SOG) team and the Masuri town police have arrested two car-lifters and seized 10 luxury cars and 30 engine control modules stolen by them, a police officer said on Saturday here.

Police also recovered an engine with scratched chassis number, two gear boxes and Rs 45,000 from them, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 10-Month- Old Infant Abducted by Woman, Sold for Rs 1.50 Lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep, also known as Pintu, of Ghaziabad, and Azeem, a resident of Nandnagri in northeast Delhi.

Their accomplices, Waseem, Yakub, Femoo, Imran, Noor Mohammed, Sanjay, and Zahid, are at large.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal Arms Factory Busted in Ghaziabad, 5 Arrested.

Pradeep and Azeem confessed to stealing and selling over 100 stolen cars and their parts in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Sambhal and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh with the help of Sanjay and Zahid.

The two were booked in several cases of car-lifting in UP and Delhi, Raja said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)