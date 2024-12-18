Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): At least six people including two children were killed and four others were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district late Tuesday night, officials said.

According to officials, the incident happened in the Shiva Nagar area of Kathua on the intervening of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Advik Raina (4), Takash Raina (3), Danish Bhagat (15), Ganga Bhagat (17), Barkha Raina (25), and Avatar Krishan (81).

The officials said that the injured identified as, Swarna (61), Neetu Davi (40), Arun Kumar (15) and Kewal Krishan (69) were rushed to Kathua Government Medical College and were being treated there.

Speaking to ANI, Kathua GMC Principal SK Atri said that the cause of death is prima facie suffocation from the smoke.

"A fire broke out in a rented house of a retired assistant matron. Out of 10 people, 6 were brought dead and 4 of them were injured. Prima facie it seems like the cause of the death is suffocation. The police are investigating the matter. Bodies will be released after the post-mortem," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The bodies were kept in Kathua GMC mortuary, the officials said.

Visuals from the site showed household items damaged and the house covered in black ash.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

