Mumbai, December 18: A tragic incident unfolded last week on Sunday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan when 31-year-old Vikram Ashok Deshmukh, a software engineer, collapsed and died of a heart attack while playing cricket. Vikram, who worked in an IT company, was known to regularly participate in cricket matches at the Maidan.

According to a report by NDTV, 31-year-old Vikram Ashok Deshmukh, a software engineer, was participating in a 25-over practice match where his team was chasing a target of 159. During the 10th over, he began experiencing chest pain but chose to continue playing, bringing his team closer to victory. However, in the 17th over, after taking a run, he collapsed on the ground. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Sudden Death: 39-Year-Old Dental Surgeon Collapses and Dies Hours After Running in Goa River Marathon.

Deshmukh is survived by his wife, parents, and a one-year-old son, leaving his family in deep sorrow. The police have filed an Accidental Death Report and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse. Jammu and Kashmir: Army Personnel Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Search Operation in Srinagar.

In a similar incident, 39-year-old Dr Mithun Kudalkar, a renowned dental surgeon and award-winning athlete, died on Sunday, just hours after completing the challenging 32 km (20-mile) Goa river marathon. Kudalkar, admired for his commitment to both his medical career and sports, had earned numerous accolades across various athletic events.

