Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Six people, including two children, were killed and three injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Banswara and Ajmer districts, police said on Thursday.

Three men were killed in a head-on collision between a dumper and a car near Mahudiya village in Banswara's Sajjangarh area.

The victims were identified as Rohit, Hasmukh Lal (59) and his brother Jayesh (50), the police said.

In Ajmer, a woman and her two children were killed and three others injured in a collision between two cars at Kekdi Sadar on Wednesday night.

Maya (34), her eight-year-old daughter Kiran and five-year-old son Rahul died when their car fell into a ditch following a collision with another car near Para village, Kekdi Sadar police station SHO Anil Dev Kalla said.

Her husband and two others were seriously injured in the accident.

