Ashoknagar (MP), July 21 (PTI) Two children drowned in a river while bathing in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Tooman village after families of the two children visited the confluence of the river to fill Kavads (pitchers) on the occasion of the second Monday of Sawan month.

Kachnar police station in-charge Poonam Selar said policemen posted at the river had stopped the children from entering the river. They, however, entered the river with other people.

The deceased children, identified as Saurabh Lodhi (16) and Aarushi Sahu (9), were accompanied by their fathers.

Selar stated that people present on the spot tried to save the children but failed. Their bodies were fished out with the help of villagers.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

