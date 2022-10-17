Noida, October 17: Two Chinese nationals have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud, officials said on Monday. The suspects were held on Sunday by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the local Knowledge Park police station for allegedly duping several Indian citizens, the officials said.

The duo had put out an app on Google Play store through which they lured Indian citizens into making easy money online, according to the STF. “The arrested persons have been identified as Feng Chenjin and Huang Kuan. Two passports were also found from them, one of which had expired,” the STF said in a statement. Crypto Theft Case: Cyber Fraud Module Transferring Cryptocurrency Into Wallets Of Palestine's Al-Qassam Brigates, Reveals Delhi Police Investigation.

More than 150 SIM cars, 96 of them activated, two laptops, Rs 30,000 cash, 110 Chinese Yuan, 10,000 Korean Won and 5,000 Cambodian Riel were also recovered from them, it added. Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Virtual Friend's 'Gifts' from Poland Cost Woman Rs 2 Lakh.

The police said they have seized some important documents from the duo, who has been sent to jail, while further investigation is underway. The duo has been booked for cheating, forgery of documents as well as under provisions of the Information Technology Act, among others, the police added.

