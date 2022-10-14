Mumbai, October 14: A woman fell for the age-old trick of an online acquaintance promising to send her a gift and lost over Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters. As per the report published by the Times of India, a Charkop-based woman lost Rs. 2.3 lakh after a fraudster asked her to pay Customs penalties for gifts from Poland. Lucknow Woman Banker Duped of Rs 73,000 by Prospective 'Groom' On Matrimonial Site.

As per the reports, the complainant, a 33-year-old woman, said that she met a man on a social media site last month, and became friends. The man introduced himself as Frank David. The duo talked regularly from September 21. The woman said that her online friend told her that he is sending her gifts from Poland. He asked her to pay a Custom penalty of Rs. 45,000 via a digital wallet. Online Fraud in Chandigarh: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Posing as Bank Representative.

After this, the man told her that a money laundering case would be registered against her because of the contents of the parcel and asked her to pay more money. The woman did as David asked her to do and ended up paying Rs. 2.3 lakh in total. After realising that she has been duped, the woman approached Charkop police station and registered a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against an unidentified man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Acts. A probe into the matter is underway, said police.

