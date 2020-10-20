Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday.

The two coaches- an AC coach and a Sleeper are among those which derailed.

No casualties have been reported, yet. The movement of trains on this route have been affected.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

