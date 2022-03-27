New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A combined team of Shahdara and Gandhi Nagar Police arrested two contract killers in connection with the murder of a woman who had been shot dead on March 14 in the Gandhi Nagar Police station area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara district, Jitendra Kumar Meena, said that the joint efforts of Gandhi Nagar Police station and Shahdara solved the case.

The additional DCP said, "Acting on secret information, the police identified one of the accused, Jishan, and arrested him from Anand Vihar area. On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of another accused person as Shokeen who had sustained a leg injury during the police encounter."

The police said that they recovered one loaded country-made pistol, 14 live cartridges, including 13 live cartridges of 32 bore and one live cartridge of 315 bore. Besides, a two-wheeler and shoes used by the accused at the time of offence were also recovered by the police.

In the morning of March 14, a woman was shot dead by two persons in Delhi's old Seelampur area. The duo fired 3 rounds at the lady and fled from the spot.

"The investigation revealed that the two accused are hardcore contract criminals. The duo had bought the two illegal weapons used in the crime from Meerut," said the additional DCP.

The police further revealed that both the accused were offered a ransom of Rs 1 lakh by a woman named Madhu alias Aarti Punjaban of Gandhi Nagar area to kill the victim following a land dispute.

The Additional DCP said that various teams of Gandhi Nagar Police station and Shahdara were formed to arrest the accused.

About the investigation, he said, "The CCTV footage of the crime scene were collected and it revealed that two persons on a splendor bike came and committed the crime. The team mapped the entry and exit routes of the suspects and analyzed hundreds of CCTV cameras around the crime scene. Further, technical surveillance was also mounted. Secret informers were deployed and local intelligence was also used to identify the accused persons."

"The accused Zishan, after his arrest, disclosed the name of other accused persons as Shokeen and said that he would come near Pusta Road, Gandhi Nagar in the intervening night of 26-27 March. In the early morning that day, the police team identified the accused and signalled them to stop. In order to escape, he opened fire at the police. Later, the police team retaliated and he sustained bullet injury in his left leg," said the additional DCP.

Shokeen confessed to his involvement in another murder committed six months back. He, along with his two associates, had killed a man for having a love affair with his wife Rani, who later introduced him to Arti Punjaban. A missing report of the person was also reported in Bhajanpura Police station on November 16, 2021. (ANI)

