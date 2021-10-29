Muzaffarnagar, Oct 29 (PTI) A special court trying cases of atrocities against Dalits on Friday sentenced two contractors to three years in jail each for beating up a labourer belonging to a scheduled tribe.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

While sentencing contractors Jitender and Sukkha, Special Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The court ordered the jail term for the duo after convicting them under sections 3(1)10 of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Prosecution counsel Yashpal Singh said the convicts had beaten up Dalit labourer Sanjay on February 17, 2017 and had also called him names attributing to his caste.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)