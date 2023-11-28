Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): A two-day session of the Punjab Assembly has been convened by the cabinet led by the Bhagwant Mann government and is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

House proceedings will start at 2 pm on the first day.

Apart from question hour and calling attention motions, two bills will also be presented.

This includes the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill 2023, which will pave the way for the creation of a GST Tribunal in the state.

Apart from this, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill 2023 will also be introduced. Under this bill, the government will no longer set the limit for taking loans, but it will be linked with the limit of the central government.

In the session starting in the afternoon, the proceedings of the House will be adjourned for some time after paying tribute to the deceased leaders.

Earlier there was a provision that the state government could take a total loan of 3.5 per cent of its GSDP.

A senior official of the Finance Department said that now the limit will be fixed as per the decision of the Central Government, and there will be no need for the government to bring a separate bill every time.

The bills are also to be presented on November 29, the second day of the proceedings of the House.

Three more bills are also to be introduced in the session. There is a possibility that these bills may be introduced on Wednesday. This also includes The Indian Stamp Amendment Bill 2023. In this, the government will have the right to charge stamp duty on taking a loan by mortgaging any item. Banks are not doing this yet. Another bill Transfer of Property (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2023 is also set to be introduced.

The last session was declared illegal by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, against which the Punjab Government had approached the Supreme Court. The Government once again accepted the decision of the Supreme Court in favour of the Punjab Government and called a special session

During this session, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may again target the Punjab Governor. (ANI)

