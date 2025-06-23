Ranchi, Jun 23 (PTI) Two persons died while seven others were admitted to a hospital with diarrhoea-like symptoms in a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an official said on Monday.

Around 12 people fell ill due to suspected diarrhoea at Domudih village under Tamar block on Saturday, he said.

"Two women of the village died, but it is yet to be ascertained whether the cause of their death was diarrhoea or comorbidity as they were elderly women," Bundu BDO Savitri Kumari told PTI.

Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar visited the village on Monday.

"Seven persons were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Tamar and their conditions are stable," he said.

A team from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) will be sent to the village on Tuesday to ascertain whether it is a case of diarrhoea or food positioning, Kumar said.

A medical team with an ambulance was deployed in the village.

"The situation is improving rapidly in the village," he added.

