Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Two women died after getting trapped under cardboard rollers at a paper mill in the Jaipur Rural area on Friday, police said.

They were working at the factory when the cardboard rollers fell on them, local Paniala SHO Hitesh Sharma said.

Also Read | Delhi: Nearly 700 kg of Plastic Items Seized in National Capital To Curb Single-Use Plastic.

The women were identified as Prema Devi and Sunita Devi.

The SHO said relatives of the deceased were demanding compensation and registration of a case against the mill owner.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Unable to Bear Grief of 18-Month-Old Daughter’s Death, Couple Commits Suicide in Sangli.

Post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)