Budaun (UP), May 23 (PTI) Two people drowned in the River Ganga during an immersion ritual here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Ataina Ghat in Ushait area on Sunday.

Four friends identified as Abhay Pratap Singh (22), Shivam (21), Jaidev and Gulshan had gone to the ghat for immersing a 'kalash' (pot) after a religious event when the accident took place, Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

While Singh and Shivam died, Jaidev and Gautam were saved by locals.

Bodies of the victims were later fished out by the police with the help of locals.

A probe is on in the matter.

