Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A man and a woman died of electrocution on Monday while they were starting an electric motor in a farm in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident happened in a village falling under Saira police station area where the victims - Mohan and Chhagi- had gone to work.

The duo came in contact with a live wire while starting an electric motor connected to a well and were electrocuted, Saira SHO Shrawan Joshi said.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem, the police said.

