Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested two foreign nationals for illegally staying in a PG accommodation running without permission in the Badshahpur area here, officials said on Wednesday.

The foreigners did not have any passports and visas, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station against two foreigners and a PG operator.

The foreigners were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a city court while the PG operator was released on police bail after joining the investigation, police said.

Sub-Inspector Balraj, the investigating officer, said the foreigners were identified as Francis Goude and Haider Abdoulaye, natives of Côte d'Ivoire or Ivory Coast country in West Africa.

"When they were asked to produce passports and visas, they could not show the documents. The PG operator also did not get the C-Form filled by foreigners nor was informed to the police. Both the foreigners who claim to be students were sent to jail", the SI added.

Those providing accommodation to foreigners are required to submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to the Registration authorities within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreigner on their premises. This helps the registration authorities in locating and tracking the foreigners.

