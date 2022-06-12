New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that two persons have been arrested pertaining to holding posters, raising slogans and hooting against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal during an "unlawful" assembly at Jama Masjid in the national capital on Friday.

The accused have been arrested under Section 188 and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to police, they have been identified as 37-years-old Mohammed Faheem Khan and 45-years-old Nisar Ahmad alias Mohd Nadeem Zaid Ahmad. Both are residents of Delhi.

A massive protest erupted after Friday prayers on June 10 at Delhi's Jama Masjid over alleged inflammatory remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Accused Faheem is a vendor and he has no previous criminal involvement, police said. "On June 10, after Friday prayer he was holding a poster in his hands, was raising slogans and involved in hooting against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal during an unlawful assembly at Jama Masjid," police said.

However, accused Nisar Ahmad is an electrician and has no previous criminal involvement. "He was also raising slogans and involved in hooting against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal during an unlawful assembly at Jama Masjid," police said.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

