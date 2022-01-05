New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for allegedly duping 45 homebuyers to the tune of Rs 4.60 crores under the garb of the Land Pooling Policy of DDA, informed Special Commissioner of Police DC Shrivastav.

The accused have been identified as Jatin Gulrajani (39), secretary of the society and Raj Kumar (42), land and member facilitator, said the statement.

The complainants have filed complaints against the society 'MTNL Employees House Welfare Society' in EOW alleging that they have booked flats in the society under the DDA's newly launched Land Pooling Policy, as per the statement.

However, the homebuyers alleged that there was no progress regarding the construction of flats and raised concerns over possible fraud, according to the statement. (ANI)

