Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Nowadays, Ramban has become a nursery of young female boxing champions due to the philanthropic, untiring and dedicated efforts, besides the missionary zeal of a sports teacher, Sandip Singh Chib, who is working as a Rehbar-e-Khel teacher of J-K Youth Services & Sports Department.

His trainee girls have brought laurels to Ramban district by not only winning the J-K UT level championships in different categories consecutively for the past three years but also participating in several national competitions.

According to him, so far during the past five years, he has trained about 1000 children in boxing, which includes mostly the girls who have been more regular than the boys, most of whom have either migrated to other places for further studies or jobs.

Started imparting free boxing training to girls and boys in his Pahadi Sports Academy, now, at present, is training about 100 children, including 60 girls.

Now he is training them in his new Gymnasium at Maitra in Ramban on modern machines every evening, while in the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Ramban in the morning.

His trainees, including children from 7 to 8 years to 22 years, are showing increasing interest in boxing.

His trainee girls who have achieved successes at J-K UT level or National level attribute their successes to Sandip as he has not only provided them free coaching but also all the necessary equipment which otherwise is very costly and in affordable for them.

He had introduced boxing as a popular game among children at a time when no parent was interested in allowing their children to pursue a career in sports.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to empower women, he has been trying to empower girls through sports.

Encouraged by the efforts of the Director General, J-K Youth Services & Sports Department, Anuradha Gupta, he hopes for better heights for his trainees in boxing and hopes that some better facilities in boxing, like establishing a Boxing Ring in Ramban, will be available soon.

According to him, for the past five years, about 10 to 12 children have participated in national games, and about two dozen children have played in national championships and performed well during the past four years.

A girl, Saijal Manhas, has been selected in the BSF and a boy in the Army, while others also want to make their career either in military or Paramilitary forces or in sports, especially in Boxing, particularly as a coach or a referee like Sandip.

He says that to popularise sports, especially boxing, he has held sports camps in remote rural areas like Chanderkot, Dhalwas and Kenthi of Ramban Tehsil.

Last year, the efforts of Sandip Singh Chib were even recognised and highlighted by the Lieutenant Governor in one of his monthly addresses to the people of J-K in his programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz'.

He has been felicitated many times by the Ramban district administration in Independence Day and Republic Day functions for his exceptional and significant contribution to sports.

Speaking to ANI, Sandip Singh Chib said that introducing boxing in Ramban was initially challenging, as people had little awareness of the sport.

"In the beginning, we faced a lot of problems as we had to bring people by force. We had to tell them about coaching and boxing. If you look at Ramban here, the culture here was such that sports meant just playing today or something like that. I also have a dream that if anyone recognises my Ramban, then they should recognise it by the name of boxing. Girls continue to come to me more than boys, you will believe that it has been four-five years since I came. The girls who were coming for four-five years are continuing to come," he said.

According to him, Samta Devi- now a graduate, has so far won three Gold Medals in J-K UT championships in 2022,2023 and 2024; three Gold Medals in Inter-College competitions of Jammu University in 2023,2024 & 2025; participated thrice in Inter-University boxing championship held at Rohtak in 2023, in Jalandhar in 2024 & Bathinda in 2025; participated in Youth National Boxing Chanlmpionship in Chennai in 2022 & participated twice in Senior National Boxing Championship at Greater Noida in UP in 2024 & 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Samta Devi said she is pursuing boxing as a career and hopes to follow the example of her coach, Sandip.

"I've been a boxer for 5-6 years. I am a three-time State champion and three-time Inter-College champion as well. I am pursuing boxing as a career. Coach Sandip has taught us a lot, and I want to follow in his footsteps," she said.

Shruti Devi has won three Gold Medals in J-K UT level competitions in 2023,2024 & 2025; Silver Medal in UT level competition in 2022; participated in the Youth National Boxing Championships in Chennai in 2022 & 2026.

Shruti also credited Coach Sandip for introducing boxing to Ramban. She noted that the sport has improved discipline and fitness, especially for girls, who previously had limited options when it came to sports.

"I have participated in four State championships and three National championships. My first experience of playing in Nationals was in 2022, in Chennai. Earlier, I did not know boxing. Coach Sandip brought boxing to Ramban. Earlier, there was not much talk about other sports as people were only used to playing cricket. For girls, especially, there was no option in sports. However, now with boxing a thing in Ramban, there's a lot of improvement in discipline and fitness," she said.

Tanvi Katoch has won a Gold Medal five times & once a Silver Medal in J-K UT level competitions; participated twice in U-17 National School Games in Delhi in 2024 & 2025; participated in Junior National Games in Arunachal Pradesh in 2025; in Sub-Junior National Games in Karnataka in 2022 & National Games in Haryana in 2025.

Sangeeta Devi has won three Gold Medals in J-K UT level competitions in 2022,2024 & 2025; one Silver Medal in 2023; One Gold Medal in the Inter-College Games of Jammu University in 2025; participated in Youth National Boxing Championship in Bhopal in 2023,2025 & 2026.

Kajal Devi has won Gold Medals in J-K UT level competitions in 2024 & 2025, besides a Silver Medal; participated twice in School National Games in Delhi in 2024 & 2025.

Saijal Devi has won two Gold Medals & a Silver Medal in J-K UT level competitions; two Gold Medals & a Silver Medal in J-K UT level competitions; Two Gold Medals in Inter-College competitions of Jammu University, and participated in National School Games in Bhopal in 2023.

Sonia Devi has won three Gold Medals in J-K UT-level competitions and participated twice in the U-17 National School Games in Delhi in 2024-2025.

Similarly, Anjali Devi, Pooja Devi and Sneha have also won Gold Medals in J-K UT-level competitions in different categories. (ANI)

