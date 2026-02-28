Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, Iran (Photo/WANA via Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI): Israel has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter as the IDF said that sirens were sounded across the nation as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the country.

TPS further noted that Defence Minsiter Israel Katz announced that the preemptive strikes against Iran came to remove threats to the country.

The Israeli Defence Force called on the public to stay in proximity to protected spaces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed to Walla that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a "secure location", according to an Iranian official who confirmed to Reuters.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force also shared that following a situational assessment, it was determined that immediate changes would be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines--with the decision to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.

Iranian State Media also reported explosions in the capital city of Tehran.

According to TPS, Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defense Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity has weakened in some areas, as per Iranian Media reports.

This comes as earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump described Iran as "very difficult" and "very dangerous" as the United States considers its next steps in nuclear negotiations, emphasising a preference for a peaceful resolution despite ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva on Thursday, and another round of talks will be held today.

Addressing a gathering in Texas, Trump said, "We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people."

Trump said the US faces a "big decision" in talks with Iran, while saying that any deal with Tehran must be "meaningful". (ANI)

