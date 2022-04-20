Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for allegedly duping a woman after they reached out to her through e-mail, saying she won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh and a luxury car, police said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old woman, a resident of Pahari Tola in Ranchi, had paid the duo Rs 3.45 lakh through bank transfer as "tax" for getting the "prize money", they said.

Once the duo received the money, they stopped all contacts with the woman, following which she filed a police complaint.

The two accused were arrested from Hunterganj and Pratappur police station areas of Chatra, police said.

A case was registered under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, they said.

