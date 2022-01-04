Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Two teenagers were arrested from suburban Andheri here for allegedly extorting valuables worth Rs 25 lakh from a man by threatening to implicate him in a false case, police said on Tuesday.

Harsh Kumar Kamat (18) and Arshad Aslam Sheikh (19) were arrested on Monday by allegedly extorted money from the victim over a period of two years, an official said.

In 2019, Kamat asked the complainant's son for Rs 25,000, claiming that his friend needed the money as his mother was unwell, following which the victim gave him the money without informing his father, he said.

When the victim demanded the sum back, the accused started blackmailing him, the official said.

By December 2021, the accused had extorted Rs 12 lakh cash and over Rs 13 lakh in gold from the victim, he said, adding that a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

