Kaushambi (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Two men were arrested here on Sunday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a girl, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the incident took place on March 25, when the girl, aged around 15, had gone to collect fodder for animals.

The girl lodged a police complaint on Saturday, the additional SP said, adding she was sent for medical examination.

The accused were arrested on Sunday and sent to jail, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)