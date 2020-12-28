Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a florist over personal rivalry here on Monday, police said.

The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar colony.

After winding up his shop at 11 am, he was going to Delhi on an autorickshaw when two assailants hit him with an iron rod at Khajuri embankment road, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Upon getting information from passersby, police reached the spot and immediately took him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

One of the killers has been identified as Govind, who also sells flowers outside the temple. Due to fewer sales, Govind had a rivalry with Ajay.

During interrogation, Govind confessed to killing Ajay with the help of his accomplice Amit. Police have arrested both the accused and they will be sent to jail after being produced before the court, the SP added.

