Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) The police in Greater Noida have arrested two men accused of selling readymade garments and shoes illegally under the label of some leading clothing brands, officials said on Tuesday.

Over 250 shirts, denim trousers and shoes have been recovered from the duo that has been charged with violation of the Copyright Act, among others, they said.

"The accused were selling the duplicate branded clothes and footwear near the Radisson Hotel in the Site-4 area under Beta 2 police station limits. They were held following a tip-off," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused have been identified as Sarfaraz Khan and Shoib, both residents of Agra," he said, adding that one more of their accomplice is absconding.

During the arrest, the police seized 188 fake Louis Philippe shoes, 84 fake Allen Solly shirts and 73 fake Killer denim trousers, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station and further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

